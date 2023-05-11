People are also reading…
The June cattle contract remains at a “significant discount” to the cash market, The Hightower Report said, which may give support during a “corrective break.” An early rally yesterday failed to bring new buying to the market as traders remain concerned about high beef prices and consumer demand.
Hogs found some follow-through buying after Tuesday’s reversal, as the cash index moved higher and packer margins remain positive, The Hightower Report said. “Weekly average weights dropped from last week and are down sharply from a year ago.”