Cattle futures are trading at a larger than normal discount to the cash market “and cash prices are holding firm,” The Hightower Report said. “Cash live cattle traded in modest volume on Wednesday at prices close to last week.”
Pork prices have been “chopping” in a narrow range while yesterday’s cutout was the lowest it had been since July 10, The Hightower Report said. Pork production is expected to decline by 30 mln pounds this quarter, “a modest decline compared to past years.”