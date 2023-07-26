People are also reading…
“October cattle ended slightly higher after starting out under mild pressure,” the Hightower Report said. “The market has been under the negative technical influence of a key reversal top from last Thursday, and it closed lower for four sessions in a row prior to today.”
“October hogs fell to their lowest level in a week this morning,” the Hightower Report said. “They close well off the lows but still lower on the day. Tuesday’s cold storage report showed US frozen pork supplies fell for the second straight month in June, which follows a seasonal pattern. Supplies are currently around 90% of a year ago.”