People are also reading…
Cattle markets jumped higher Wednesday after a fairly sideways recent run, as the market balances the support of a tight supply against the lack of new developments, which limits upside. “October cattle have broken out of a five-day consolidation pattern this morning and are trading at their highest level since August 28,” the Hightower Report said.
“October lean hogs are sharply lower today after failing to test the 200-day moving average,” the Hightower Report said. “The average hog weight for Iowa-Southern Minnesota as of September 2 was 275.7 pounds, up from 274.3 pounds the previous week but down from 276.9 a year ago and below the 5-year average of 277.3 pounds.”