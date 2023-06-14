People are also reading…
Cattle ended up lower after the rally yesterday. “August cattle ended up lower today after an earlier attempt to continue Tuesday’s rally,” the Hightower Report said. “The outside day lower forming is technically negative.”
Hogs continued to climb higher today. “August hogs gapped higher again Wednesday, as the market continued to retrace the selloff from the December highs to late May low,” the Hightower Report said. “The next retracement target comes in at 91.25, which is the 50% mark of that break.”