A “screaming hot cash market” coupled with a squeeze led to cattle’s “high velocity move” today, Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures said. “Cattle had higher limits coming into today, with the same limits intact until further notice.”
Hog markets were lower today, “giving back some of their hard-won gains” so far this week, The Hightower report said. “The rally on Tuesday and Wednesday was marked by short-covering after the market had gotten deeply oversold in the wake of a steep selloff over the previous several months.”