“October live cattle were lower today and pushed through last week’s low to trade to their lowest level since July 7,” the Hightower Report said. “Cooler temperatures and some rain in the northern Plains may be easing concerns about weight gain. The southern Plains are still expected to see hot temperatures, but the chances of rainfall improve.”
Hogs moved higher to begin the week, receiving support from a strong pork market. “October lean hogs were higher today and appear positioned to test the July 21 high at 85.55,” the Hightower Report said. “The pork market is in a seasonally strong period, and this lends support to hogs.”