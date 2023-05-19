People are also reading…
June cattle trade to its highest since May 1 yesterday, coming within striking distance of the April 13 contract high of $166.27. The technical action is bullish, as the market held minor support levels yesterday and closed strong, says the Hightower Report. “The huge discount of June cattle to the cash market has been a supportive factor,” The Hightower Report said.
In the opinion of Christopher Swift of Barchart, optimism among cattle producers reached a new level this week as futures traders piled on over $13.00 worth of premium the past two weeks on to feeder cattle contract months from August out. “Cattle feeders appeared much more reserve in putting the $2.60 on the index,” Swift said.