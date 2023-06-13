Related to this story

Most Popular

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Cattle turn course Wednesday

Cattle markets appear to be reversing course on Wednesday. Sharp losses due to profit-taking showed “the higher cash trade this week in most a…