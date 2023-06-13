People are also reading…
The June hog contract was left out of the Monday rally as expiration approaches on Wednesday. Preliminary OI was 14,239 contracts as of Friday. The other front months printed triple digit gains of as much as 4%, according to Total Farm Marketing.
Cash market strength continues to support cattle futures, even in the wake o reversal action last week, according to the Hightower Report. The USDA boxed beef cutout was up $3.66 at mid-session yesterday and closed $4.50 higher at $337.43.