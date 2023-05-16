People are also reading…
The cattle market continues to hold up fairly well as June cattle remains at a significant discount to the cash market. However, futures are a bit overbought and the weakness in the beef market might keep the cash tone sluggish. “With this action in the beef market, new buyers can wait for a more significant correction to get active,” The Hightower Report said today.
The hog market may see choppy to higher trade over the near-term as a seasonal decline in supply and generally good demand help to support. “Pork prices have been rallying, with the USDA pork cutout reaching its highest level since March 15,” said the Hightower Report as the market faces a seasonal decline in pork supply in the next few months.