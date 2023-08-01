The USDA boxed beef cutout came in at $308.06 this morning, up $6.28 from yesterday. If it settles that way, it will be the highest the cutout has been since July 12, The Hightower Report said today.
“Hog traders are whipping up a batch of volatility,” according to Christopher Swift of Barchart. He said a higher opening and sharp selloff was brought back to just down a gain little on the day.
Beef exports are falling short of expectations, Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services said today. For week ending July 20, 2023 beef net sale exports were 21,400 MT. A weekly average between 20,000 MT and 25,000 MT is what exports need to be. South Korea took 7400MT followed by Japan at 5500MT with China at 2800 MT. “Canada taking 1200 MT is disappointing,” Lehner said.