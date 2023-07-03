People are also reading…
Today was the last day for California to get non-Prop12 compliant pork in stocks for the exception. Beginning July 1st existing non-Prop12 compliant pork stocks can still be sold, but is not allowed into the state of California, according to Total Farm Marketing.
US beef production is down from a year ago, and cold storage supply is tight. This helped lift cattle prices to all-time highs in early June, and after a modest, three-week correction the market is back testing that all-time high, according to the Hightower Report.