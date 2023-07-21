People are also reading…
Choice boxed beef prices continue to fall — actually tumble — and are being taken down as Choice primal ribs and Choice briskets fall the most. Last week primal loins broke. Choice beef is also falling faster than Select, said Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services.
Hogs and pork have been higher in big part due to high beef prices and because pork was dirt cheap, especially hams and loins. However, prices have changed since June 1 and pork has moved higher with increasing loin and hams prices. The big question: How much more can pork prices go up if beef prices move down? asks Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services.