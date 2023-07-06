People are also reading…
Weaker beef markets contributed to lower cattle markets Thursday. “August cattle gapped lower this morning, as the market continued to exhibit disappointment over failing to take out the June 7 contract high earlier this week,” the Hightower Report said. “Softer beef markets have limited the upside potential.”
“August hogs gapped higher this morning and traded to their highest level since March 16, as the market continued its recovery off the contract lows from late May,” the Hightower Report said. “The market fell off its highs and closed lower for the first time in over a week.”