December cattle were slightly higher at mid-session and close to yesterday. “So far, the market has failed to take out yesterday's contract high, but it has come very close,” The Hightower Report said this afternoon.
However, with beef prices dropping at the retail level, packers are going to be reluctant buyers. During September and October traders are going to watching economic data such as the stock market and early data on holiday gift buying, ,” said Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services
Exports are the biggest plus for pork, but exports are dependent on Mexico. “With the US Dollar strengthening exports to Japan, South Korea and Canada likely will lag into the end of the year,” said Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services