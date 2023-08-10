People are also reading…
U.S. beef export sales for the week ending Aug. 3 came in at 14,843 tons for 2023 delivery and 28 tons for 2024 for a total of 14,871, up from 12,618 the previous week but below the four week average of 17,509, according to the Hightower Report.
August Live Cattle on Wednesday settled at $180.57, unchanged from Monday. The 5 day negotiated steer price is $186.81. Feedlots are asking more this week based on the past two weeks light slaughter but packers have found a way to keep beef from falling by reducing kill, said Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services.