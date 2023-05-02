People are also reading…
A more bearish tilt to consumer spending plus a setback in beef prices may have sparked selling but the discount to the cash market may provide support on a correction, according the Hightower Report.
Normally and seasonally May is a transition month from April highs to summer lows. This year may offer some surprises given the reduced placements against the summer months, the damage in the north from winter weather and the sharply reduced non fed and cow slaughter. This condition is also supported by a surprisingly robust demand picture for beef, according to The Ag Center Cattle Report.