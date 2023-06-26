People are also reading…
The monthly USDA Cold Storage data had pork supplies at 525.871 million lbs for the end of May. That was a 7.3% reduction from April and was down 3.7% from May ’22. Belly stocks (raw material for bacon) were 82.545m lbs, up from 81.3 in April and from 56.7 in May ’22, according to Total Farm Marketing.
Friday’s Cattle on Feed report came in at the bearish end of expectations, and the futures could open sharply lower today on this news, according to the Hightower Report. The report showed placements for May at 104.6% of last year versus an average trade expectation of 102.0% and a range of expectations from 100.1% to 103.7%, according to the Hightower Report.