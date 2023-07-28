People are also reading…
The August hog contract was up by 37 cents to $102.02, posting the highest close since March. The other nearby futures were down by 37 to 67 cents on the day. August is now at an $18.77 premium to October. The National Average Base Hog was $2.78 weaker at $103.53 for Thursday afternoon. The 7/25 CME Lean Hog Index was $105.79, up by 53 cents, according to Total Farm Marketing.
Fat cattle futures were mostly 15 to 62 cents lower on Thursday, though Feb and April fats were 7 to 20 cents higher at the close. There were again no sales made for the 1,772 head listed on the FCE, as bids were capped at $179 and asks were $180+. USDA confirmed very light cash trade on Thursday, mostly near $183-$186 in the WCB, according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.