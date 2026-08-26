People are also reading…
“President Donald Trump’s tariff free beef import annoucement last week continues to hang over the market but the opening of the border this week is an additional negative factor as well,” The Hightower Report said.
E-edition PLUS unlimited articles & videos
Personalized news alerts with our mobile app
*FREE access to newspapers.com archives
Hundreds of games, puzzles & comics online
*Refers to the latest 2 years of agupdate.com stories. Cancel anytime.
“President Donald Trump’s tariff free beef import annoucement last week continues to hang over the market but the opening of the border this week is an additional negative factor as well,” The Hightower Report said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The Hightower Report said, “October hogs had a minor rally yesterday after testing the 2026 lows on Tuesday. However, cash hogs dropped $2.25 …
Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were up on Choice and up on Select, USDA said.
“The cattle complex is likely to have a very rough start this morning after early morning news from the White House announcing a plan to allow…
In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
Austin Schroeder at Barchart.com said, “Live cattle futures fell back $1.47 to $2.05 across most contracts on Wednesday, ignoring the stronger…
Recently Listed
© Copyright 2026 AgUpdate, 707 S 13th Street Tekamah, NE 68061
A Lee Enterprises, Incorporated newspaper. Majority shareholder: David Hoffmann, Hoffmann Media Group.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.