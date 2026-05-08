“Significant cash cattle trade developed yesterday at $3 to $5 higher than last week, despite the futures weakness,” the Hightower Report said. “Rumors flew yesterday that the Trump Administration may be open to dropping tariffs on imported beef as the president was meeting with Brazil’s leader and there seemed to be aggressive selling on each intraday bounce.”
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