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The Hightower Report said, “Cattle closed mixed Friday after selling off sharply the second half of last week, but a higher start is expected this morning off the bullish Cattle on Feed report. On feed numbers came in below the low guess and placements were well below the lowest guess while marketings were slightly above estimates. The placement figure is the lowest on record for the 2nd month in a row. Following the sharp weakness last week, a bullish reaction is expected this morning but a strong close will be important as last month’s report also had lower placements than expected and the market opened higher but ended lower on the day.”