“The cattle complex started weaker this week after Friday’s reversals lower and comments by the Department of Agriculture and the Department of Justice regarding their criminal probe into the meatpacking industry that federal officials believe is reducing competition and influencing cattle pricing,” the Hightower Report said.
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