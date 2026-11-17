“Cattle closed modestly lower yesterday but near the upper end of the day’s range,” the Hightower Report said. “The stock market was extremely weak, but cattle prices were able to manage a minor rebound late in the session, keeping the edge with the bulls. However, daily trading volume was weak and the lowest in nearly a month.”
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