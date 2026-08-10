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The Hightower Report said, “The cattle market rebounded late Friday but still ended the week closer to the lower end of last week’s range despite higher cash prices. The market may start off on a weak note this morning after National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett said overnight that beef prices are still too high and problematic for Americans and there should be some good news on beef prices right around the corner. Not sure what the ‘good news’ will be, but it sounds like the administration is continuing to make efforts to push prices lower.”