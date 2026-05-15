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The Hightower Report said, “The cattle market closed out the week on a strong note, bouncing back from yesterday’s lower closes. No reports of additional cash trade today but significant packer buying has occurred this week at prices well above last week. This week, the cattle market has been choppy, but it will finish the week at the upper end of the weekly range. Another week of very strong negotiated cash volume at new all-time high cash prices with further deteriorate packer profit margins. COT data after today’s close is likely to show managed money net longs remain above 14,000, not far from the all-time highs in January of last year at 157,00. The Chinese have now updated their official website to show that they have reviewed export licenses for more than 400 U.S. beef plants and that may have been part of today’s strong price action.”