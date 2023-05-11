“Forecasts call for rains across a good portion of southern HRW acres and stretching up into the Dakotas,” CHS Hedging said. “Old crop export sales were low but that shouldn’t be a huge surprise, new crop came in above estimates.”
“Recent rainfall in the Plains states added pressure to wheat futures,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Even some of the driest areas of Western Kansas have received measurable precipitation in the last 72 hours.”
