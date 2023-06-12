“Support stemmed from increased tensions between Ukraine and Russia regarding the grain export deal,” CHS Hedging said. “Prices drew additional support from strength in the corn market. Russia talks of not agreeing to extend the grain export deal past July 17 unless their demands are met.”
“Dry conditions in Spain and northern France may be the reason for Matif wheat’s uptrend since the May 31 lows, and because of this dry weather, one analyst group is estimating a decline in European wheat production of 2.1 mmt,” Total Farm Marketing said.
