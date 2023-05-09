“Winter wheat ratings are historically bad, but the futures rally is taking a breather ahead of the UN grain deal meeting,” CHS Hedging said.
Prices benefitted from a lack of progress on extending the Black Sea Grain initiative yesterday, ADM Investor Services said. “According to Ukrainian officials Russia has effectively ended the grain deal early by refusing to register incoming vessels.”
People are also reading…
Check your area cash bids for grains
Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.