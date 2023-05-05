World wheat production in 2023 is seen at 785 mln tonnes, ADM Investor Services said, with harvest prospects in the EU rising due to April rains. “Still, drought in Spain and Portugal is curbing crops there.”
“Wet U.S. north plains and dry south plains weather could be supportive,” ADM Investor Services said. “Weekly U.S. export sales were low and fact Russian Grain Board dropped prices to $260 to sell Egypt offers resistance.”
