After the cancellation of the Black Sea Grain deal “much tighter supplies has to be the net result,” William Moore of Price Futures Group.
Wheat was mixed on the day with the KC and Chicago markets up, but the Minneapolis market was weaker on the front months. Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging says is “peculiar” to see the Minneapolis market trade much of the day lower given the strength in the winter wheat markets and in corn. “However, a jump in the spring wheat conditions and farmer selling may have weighed on the market today.” he says.
