Wheat

Harvest reports from Kansas Wheat show recent rains have now delayed the harvest to ~2 weeks behind schedule. Some recent reports of hail are …

Wheat

“Wheat is finding strength with the uncertainty surrounding Ukraine and Russia,” CHS Hedging said. “French soft wheat conditions have declined…

Wheat

“Despite a negative report yesterday, all three US wheat futures classes rebounded today and closed in positive territory,” Total Farm Marketi…

Wheat

“The wheat market traded higher overnight on U.S. Dollar weakness and Black Sea grain shipments for Ukraine exports,” CHS Hedging said.

Wheat

The weekly Crop Progress update showed winter wheat harvest advanced 9% points to 46% complete nationally. The 5-yr average pace would be 59% …