Wheat markets are choppy, CHS Hedging said, as weather forecast calls for better rains. “Markets are reacting to the rainfall in Kansas, Oklahoma and parts of Texas.”
“Wheat prices came under additional pressure today after portions of the southwestern Plains received some of the best rains they've seen since July, with more in the forecast,” Sean Lusk of Walsh Trading said. “The current system is very slow to move out of the region, bringing more rain potentially in the days ahead, with a second system expected to reach the region in the 6-to-10-day forecast.”
