Related to this story

Most Popular

Wheat

Chicago wheat had a tough day with futures down 8-10 cents, CHS Hedging said. “Drought continues to plague HRW acres with more talk on acres b…

Wheat

“Wheat is down again to start but has been up and down this week, as traders are unsure what to make of the situation in the Black Sea,” CHS H…

Wheat

“Chicago and KC wheat closed lower through the curve and Mpls showed a little bit of strength but gains were capped,” Nick Paumen, with CHS He…

Wheat

“KC wheat led the way today pulled Mpls with it as both markets have production concerns in the U.S., and there remains uncertainty over the s…

Wheat

“Headlines about the UN grain deal continue to be pessimistic and shipments out of the Black Sea are starting to slow,” CHS Hedging said.