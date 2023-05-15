People are also reading…
“Despite negotiations, there currently has been no resolution to the extension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which is set to expire in a few days on May 18,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The USDA is projecting Kansas winter wheat production at 191.4 mb, the lowest number in 50 years.”
“Wheat prices followed through on the strong gains seen on Friday, after the bullish USDA production estimate surprised the trade,” Jim Warren, with CHS Hedging, said. “Also, anticipation of the HRW tour added support. The Wheat Quality Council’s HRW wheat tour starts today with an orientation meeting in Manhattan, Kansas.”