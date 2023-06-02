People are also reading…
Wheat prices are lower. Weekly US old crop wheat export sales are estimated at -100 to +100 vs -45 last week. New crop estimates are near 200-450 mt vs 245 last week. Lack of demand for US export, lower Russia prices and higher EU supplies offers resistance, according Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services.
Ukraine said Russia has effectively halted the Black Sea export agreement by blocking registration of their ships. Russia is reportedly asking for allowances for their ammonia exports, according to Jim Warren of CHS Hedging.