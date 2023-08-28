Related to this story

The wheat market is starting off Friday with gains of 2 to 7 cents across the domestic classes. Chicago wheat futures were 6 to 8 ½ cents lowe…

Wheat futures are trading 2 to 10 cents weaker across the domestic classes on Monday morning after an attempt to rally out of the weekend was …

Wheats were sharply mixed with Chicago down double-digits while KC and Mpls showed moderate gains, Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging said today.

Traders continue to watch export sale numbers. “Export sales at 15 mln bu. were in line with expectations,” Mark Soderberg, with ADM Investor …

“Wheat maintained strength that began overnight after a Russian drone hit grain silos along the Danube River,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedg…