Cheap Russian wheat “and little concern about western Plains” kept pressure on wheat prices, CHS Hedging said. Harvest is behind average at 54% according to the most recent USDA report.
“There is dryness in both Argentina and Australia that could impact wheat yields,” Total Farm Marketing said. “India is also having weather issues and is considering abolishing its import tax on wheat to help millers buy cheaper grain to help rein in rising domestic prices.”
