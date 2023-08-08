The wheat market finished the day mixed with Chicago on the defensive with KC and Mpls holding in positive territory, said Ami Heesch. At the same time, EU wheat values were a bit higher on weakness in the Euro and uncertainty of ongoing Russian exports, she said.
Wheat ended mixed with several factors in play. It rallied after the USDA lowered U.S. spring wheat crop ratings. Some feel USDA could still be 2-3 bpa too high for conditions. There is also talk that Canada’s crop could be down closer to 29 mmt, Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services said today.
