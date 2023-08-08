Related to this story

Wheat

NASS reported the winter wheat harvest was 87% complete as of Aug. 6. That is up 7% for the week, and trails the 5-year average pace by just o…

Wheat

“Wheat was higher overnight after a new round of Russian attacks hit Danube River terminals in Ukraine. However, this was not enough to sustai…

Wheat

“The wheat market traded higher on continued disruptions between Russia and Ukraine,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “SovEcon raised thei…

Wheat

“Wheat prices have slid below their uptrend lines this week,” Jim Warren, with CHS Hedging, said. “Yesterday’s Egypt purchase of Russian wheat…

Wheat

“Wheat still can’t find a bid so far, despite strong demand headlines,” CHS Hedging said. “There is just too much Black Sea wheat offered and …