“Chicago and KC wheat closed lower through the curve and Mpls showed a little bit of strength but gains were capped,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “The optimism over the export deal in Ukraine being extended slightly pressured the winter wheat markets. Forecasts are still calling for rain across a good portion of the country, but rains may limit fieldwork in ND.”
“The northeastern two thirds of Kansas saw good rainfall, which may have added resistance to prices, although it may be too little too late,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The Kansas winter wheat crop is rated 68% poor to very poor as of May 7. This is the lowest rating for that date since 1989.”