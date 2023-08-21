People are also reading…
Wheat is trading 3 cents weaker in Chicago and 4 to 6 cents lower in the KC and MGE markets so far this morning. The wheat market was pounded lower all last week as the market sought a level that would generate a meaningful volume of export sales transactions. That changed on Friday, as shorts bought back positions to protect profits against weekend surprises, and there were reports of additional explosions and fires near the large Russian port of Novorossiysk, according to Total Farm Marketing.
September Chicago and Kansas City wheat gapped higher overnight but slumped into the negative as the session progressed. MWU has traded a narrow 5 ½ cent range as of this writing and was unable to take out Friday’s high, according to Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging.