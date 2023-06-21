“Winter wheat ratings held steady at 38% G/E, however there was a 1% shift from both very poor and poor into the fair category,” Mark Soderberg, with ADM Investor Services, said. “As a result the WW CC index improved to 75.4, the sixth consecutive weekly increase and well above the 71.9 from YA.”
“The weather market is still impacting the grain complex, with spillover support from corn and soybeans,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Both of those crops saw a decline in condition beyond what the trade was expecting. Compared with last week, corn was down 6% and soybeans were down 5%.”
People are also reading…
Check your area cash bids for grains.
Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.