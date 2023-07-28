People are also reading…
Early Friday action has wheats down by double digits, and near UNCH for the week’s net move. Afternoon strength pulled the KC wheat market off the lows to close fractionally mixed. Spring wheat futures were mostly higher through the day and ended with 5 1/4 to 8 1/2 cent gains. SRW futures were 2 to 7 1/4 cents lower on the day, and just a penny off the low for the day, according Total Farm Marketing.
Wheat is looking at decent losses this morning with Mpls and Chicago still holding on to gains for the week, while KC has seen its front two-months slip lower, according to Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging.