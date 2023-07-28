Related to this story

“Wheat markets started off rebounding from the previous day’s sharp sell-off,” Kevin Stockard, with CHS Hedging, said. “KC leading to the upsi…

The International Grains Council lowered their outlook for global 23/24 wheat output by 2 MMT to 784. That is now a 19 MMT decline from last y…

Weekly Export Inspections data had wheat shipments at 358,796 MT for the week that ended 7/20. That was an 85,621 MT increase for the week, bu…

News from the war in Ukraine continued to impact wheat markets.

“Wheat hung in there today despite finishing well off the highs as the market continues to put premium in due to the geopolitics in Ukraine an…