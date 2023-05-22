People are also reading…
US farmers may harvest only 67% of their winter wheat crop this year, which would be the lowest since 1917, according to the USDA.
Wheat futures are trading off their overnight lows so far into the new week, but prices are still 4 to 11 cents in the red across domestic classes. KC wheat futures led the market lower on Friday with 3% to 3.8% losses of as much as 32 3/4 cents. That left the July contract at a 52 3/4 cent loss from last week. , according to Total Farm Marketing.