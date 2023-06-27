Related to this story

Wheat

“The wheat markets were mostly higher except for July KC wheat which was slightly lower. They held relatively firm in the face of Thursday’s l…

Wheat

The wheat markets sold off today, following the corn market lower, said Patti Uhrich of CHS Hedging.

Wheat

The Ukrainian grain export corridor has been shipping at a slow pace through late May and June. Daily vessel inspection rates remain low as Ru…

Wheat

Traders are looking for NASS to show between 588 mbu and 695 mbu for 23/24 carry-in in the Friday report. The June WASDE had 598 million diale…

Wheat

“Wheat export inspections continue to run behind the five-year average,” Jessica Friel, with CHS Hedging, said. “At only 203,724 MT they barel…