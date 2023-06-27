Wheat moved in sympathy with corn and beans today, CHS Hedging said. Russian wheat prospects are showing a “large decrease” over last year’s record crop, which could be supportive.
“No support was received from Paris milling wheat futures, which gapped lower and also saw a sharp decline,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Spillover pressure from lower corn and soybeans did not help.”
