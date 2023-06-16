People are also reading…
Wheat futures are starting Friday with double digit gains for the day session. The grain futures were all stronger on Thursday, which left wheat at or near session highs for 3% to 5% gains, according Total Farm Marketing.
The trend for KC and Minneapolis wheat is sideways and the Chicago wheat trend is lower. Even though July contracts of all three U.S. wheats appear to be finding support, they remain below their respective 100d averages, according to Patti Uhrich of CHS Hedging.