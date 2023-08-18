People are also reading…
The old commodity cliché applies perfectly to December wheat currently: Low prices cure low prices. “The plethora of cheap Russian wheat has kept prices at bargain basement prices but that can’t last forever,” says William Moore, a market analyst in his AgMaster column today.
Chicago wheat traded above Thursday’s high as it moved back above $6 after setting a new contract low yesterday, Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging said today as geopolitical events in the Black Sea region get more attention again.