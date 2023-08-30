People are also reading…
“Will a deal be worked out with Russia is restore the grain deal or something like it?,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said. “Argentina may get some needed rain for their wheat crop by next week. The trade estimate for Thursday’s weekly export sales is 250-700 tmt.”
Russian officials have stated without details, that Putin plans on meeting with Turkish President Erdogan,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Russia has already offered to supply the country with 1 mmt of grain to be distributed to needy countries as an alternative to the Black Sea grain deal.”