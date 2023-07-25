People are also reading…
Weekly Export Inspections data had wheat shipments at 358,796 MT for the week that ended 7/20. That was an 85,621 MT increase for the week, but was 116.7k MT lighter yr/yr. By class, the report showed 142k MT for HRS and 100k MT for white while HRW shipments were less than 20k MT for the week. The season’s total reached 2.153 MMT as of 7/20, compared to 2.592 MMT last year, according to Total Farm Marketing.
It is now certain that there will be no grain deal soon for exports through the Black Sea and any export from the Danube will be difficult if not impossible. Ukraine will still be able to ship via land through the EU. It is unlikely that any ship owner or ship insurer will take the chance on any passage of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea, and maybe not for Russia, either, according to Jack Scoville of the Price Futures Group.