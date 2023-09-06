“U.S. wheat exports continue to be slow and are currently running 24% behind last year’s pace with 4.3 mmt shipped,” Total Farm Marketing said. “There were reports of Russian drone attacks on Ukraine’s Danube River port of Ismail that damaged grain elevators and killed one worker.”
Wheat markets are still looking to carve out a seasonal low, but a better close today “could trigger a short covering rally,” Blue Line Futures said. “We continue to like the risk/reward setup here with some various options strategies.”
