The Ukrainian grain export corridor has been shipping at a slow pace through late May and June. Daily vessel inspection rates remain low as Russia seeks to include new parameters for allowing the deal to remain in place, according to Total Farm Marketing.
All three wheat markets are weaker this morning with Minneapolis pulling off the lows a little bit, while KC and Chicago are near the overnight lows, according to Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging. Wheat futures have been along for the ride with corn and soybeans, look for that to follow suit again today.
