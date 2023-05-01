People are also reading…
Wheat markets fell to begin the week, dropping in part due to a 10-day forecast that showed more rain chances. “The wheat markets were significantly lower with the KC July contract plunging to another new low with more rain in the ten-day forecast for the southwestern Plains,” Patti Uhrich, with CHS Hedging, said.
“Over the weekend Egypt purchased 365k of wheat from their domestic harvest while claiming they have stocks sufficient for 2.6 months of usage,” Mark Soderberg, with ADM Investor Services, said. “They also announced they were tendering for an unspecified amount of wheat for June/July delivery. The optional origin tender is to close tomorrow.”