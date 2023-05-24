Wheat is dealing with pressure from a demand standpoint, Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services said, as weather and news out of the Black Sea region will drive the market.
Illinois’ soft red wheat yields are seen as “record breaking,” according to the Illinois Wheat Association, ADM Investor Services said. They antricipate a crop of 78 bushels per acre, compared to last year’s 68.5 bushels per acre average.
